Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Allu Arjun at 69th National Awards Ceremony

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced in August. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly won in the Best Actor (Female) award while Allu Arjun won the Best Actor (Male) for Pushpa. Moreover, the award ceremony is being held on 17 October. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar many graced the event.

Ranbir Kapoor also accompanied Alia Bhatt for the ceremony. Alia was spotted wearing her wedding saree.