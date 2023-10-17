Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Allu Arjun at 69th National Awards Ceremony

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Allu Arjun at 69th National Awards Ceremony
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced in August. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly won in the Best Actor (Female) award while Allu Arjun won the Best Actor (Male) for Pushpa. Moreover, the award ceremony is being held on 17 October. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar many graced the event.
Ranbir Kapoor also accompanied Alia Bhatt for the ceremony. Alia was spotted wearing her wedding saree.
Alia Bhatt was with Ranbir Kapoor as she attended the award ceremony.
Kriti Sanon has won the award for Mimi.
Pankaj Tripathi and Alia Bhatt at the ceremony.
Allu Arjun attended the ceremony as he has bagged the Best Actor Award for Pushpa.
Karan Johar was also spotted at the Award ceremony.
