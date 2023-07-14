Alia Bhatt to Become First Female Lead in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe: Report

Alia Bhatt is set to become the first woman to headline a film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, as per a report by Variety. The report further states that Alia will play a "super agent" and the film will commence production in 2024.

A trade source told Variety, "Like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, Alia will play a super agent in the YRF spy universe. In the yet untitled film, Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before avatar. Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise. Alia is the biggest superstar amongst the youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation."