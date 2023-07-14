Alia Bhatt to Become First Female Lead in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe: Report

Alia Bhatt will reportedly be joining the YRF spy universe.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt is set to become the first woman to headline a film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, as per a report by Variety. The report further states that Alia will play a "super agent" and the film will commence production in 2024.
A trade source told Variety, "Like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, Alia will play a super agent in the YRF spy universe. In the yet untitled film, Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before avatar. Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise. Alia is the biggest superstar amongst the youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation."
Created by Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest instalment in the universe is Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.
