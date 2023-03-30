Here's What Alia Bhatt Revealed About Her Mehendi Ceremony

Alia Bhatt talks about her life in a recent interview.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt took to her YouTube channel to reveal some quirky facts about herself. The Darlings actor revealed 30 facts as she turned 30 on 15 March. One of those fun facts included that as a kid, she was ‘obsessed with the smell of mehendi,’ but at her wedding, she got bored of the process. Adding that she "managed to put it."
Alia shared many quirky facts about herself, amongst them were how she thinks her sister Shaheen knows everything, how she touches her nose after the end of a shot, and how she is partial to the numbers 8 and 6.
Take a look at the video here:
On the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Karan Johar and will hit theatres on 28 July. She is also working on her Hollywood film Heart of Stone, co-starring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot which will release on Netflix.
