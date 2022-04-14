Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar Arrive at Venue

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has directed 'Brahmastra', Ranbir and Alia's first film together.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Updated:

Soni Razdan, Karan Johar, and several other celebrities have arrived for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Soni Razdan, Karan Johar, and several other celebrities have arrived for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.</p></div>

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities are in full swing and several celebrities including Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, have arrived at the venue.

Take a look at the photos.

Navya Naveli Nanda with her father Nikhil Nanda.

Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt. 

Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt arrive at Alia Bhatt's wedding.

Brahmastra director, and Alia and Ranbir's friend Ayan Mukerji reaches the wedding venue.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan at the venue.

Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar attends Alia-Ranbir wedding.

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Soni Razdan and her sister Tina Razdan.

Karisma Kapoor arrives for Ranbir-Alia wedding.

Also ReadRanbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt Arrive at 'Vastu'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 14 Apr 2022,02:47 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT