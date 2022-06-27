'Our Baby, Coming Soon': Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Set to Become Parents

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 and will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. And now news is abuzz that they are all set to welcome their first child.

The news came to the fore after Alia posted a picture of her lying on what looked like a hospital bed and smiling at the screen with Ranbir giving her company.