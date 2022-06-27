'Our Baby, Coming Soon': Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Set to Become Parents

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all set to become parents.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 and will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. And now news is abuzz that they are all set to welcome their first child.
The news came to the fore after Alia posted a picture of her lying on what looked like a hospital bed and smiling at the screen with Ranbir giving her company.
Alia took to Instagram to share the post, stating, "Our baby ….. coming soon."
The couple took the internet by storm after posting the news. Fans were quick to congratulate the couple. One fan said, "Omg" another commented with a host of emoticons.
Karan Johar also went on to write, "Heart is bursting " on the comment section while Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! can't Wait"
Karan Johar posted a story about the couple, stating, "So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feelings... so so so excited! Love you Both."
Karan Johar showers love on parents-to-be Ranbir and Alia.
Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram to congratulate the couple, saying, "My babies are having a babu. I love you both so much."
A cute wish from Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Kanchi masi has such a beautiful ring to it, no?"
Alia's close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor pens a note.
Soni Razdan took to Instagram to say, "Our cup runneth over."
Grandmother-to-be Soni Razdan expresses her excitement.
