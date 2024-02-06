Alia & Ranbir to Perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event?

Alia Bhatt returns home with her daughter and Ranbir Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on 3 March in Jamnagar. The soon-to-be married couple's pre-wedding festivities, which will commence on 1 March, are likely to be a starry affair.
According to reports, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also arrived in Gujarat for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding ceremonies. Recently, a video of the two stars from the rehearsals for the event surfaced on social media.
In the video, Anant can be seen with Ranbir and Alia as he shows them the arrangements for the venue. Both Alia and Ranbir are dressed in casuals as they walk past the hallway.
Have a look:
The news of Anant and Radhika's grand wedding was announced last month, in January. A statement shared by the Ambani family read, "We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March, 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar."
"We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani," it added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)