Watch: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Groove to ‘Jamal Kudu’ at Filmfare 2024

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stole the spotlight at the Filmfare Awards with their mesmerizing dance performance to the song 'Jamal Kudu.' The 69th edition of the ceremony took place in Gujarat over the weekend.
A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooving to 'Jamal Kudu' has taken social media by storm, earning widespread acclaim. The viral clip showcases the duo flawlessly executing the song's hook step. The dance concludes with Ranbir Kapoor sweetly planting a kiss on Alia's cheeks, adding an adorable touch to their sensational performance. Bollywood enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over this memorable moment from the Filmfare Awards.
Take a look:
The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)