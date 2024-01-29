Watch: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Groove to ‘Jamal Kudu’ at Filmfare 2024

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Groove to ‘Jamal Kudu’ at Filmfare 2024

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to Jamal Kudu has gone viral on social media.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.&nbsp;</p></div>
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stole the spotlight at the Filmfare Awards with their mesmerizing dance performance to the song 'Jamal Kudu.' The 69th edition of the ceremony took place in Gujarat over the weekend.

A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooving to 'Jamal Kudu' has taken social media by storm, earning widespread acclaim. The viral clip showcases the duo flawlessly executing the song's hook step. The dance concludes with Ranbir Kapoor sweetly planting a kiss on Alia's cheeks, adding an adorable touch to their sensational performance. Bollywood enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over this memorable moment from the Filmfare Awards.

Take a look:

The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela  Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

