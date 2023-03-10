'I'd Love to Play a Negative Character': Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Future Roles

When asked about the stereotypical emphasis on the 'change' that motherhood brings to a woman's career, Alia told Elle Magazine, "In my opinion—it happens because it is clickbait, and it is easy to grab people’s attention with such headlines—but I think it is slowly changing. I see a lot of it in the younger generation; even in the way you’re asking me, this question has a lot of sensitivity to it. I can’t deny that things are changing, but it’s a happy change and a happy responsibility. The person should be given the room to decide. Okay, I want to take time off work or get back soon—there is no right or wrong. I genuinely believe the only way to come around this is by doing what you do in silence, and eventually, people will get used to it."

The actor also opened up about motherhood and her daughter Raha.