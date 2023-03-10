'I'd Love to Play a Negative Character': Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Future Roles

Alia Bhatt opens up on motherhood.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt, who recently wrapped up shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, opened up about her personal life, motherhood, career, and more in her latest interview.
Earlier in November 2022, Alia welcomed her first child, a daughter named Raha, with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is back in action in less than four months postpartum.
When asked about the stereotypical emphasis on the 'change' that motherhood brings to a woman's career, Alia told Elle Magazine, "In my opinion—it happens because it is clickbait, and it is easy to grab people’s attention with such headlines—but I think it is slowly changing. I see a lot of it in the younger generation; even in the way you’re asking me, this question has a lot of sensitivity to it. I can’t deny that things are changing, but it’s a happy change and a happy responsibility. The person should be given the room to decide. Okay, I want to take time off work or get back soon—there is no right or wrong. I genuinely believe the only way to come around this is by doing what you do in silence, and eventually, people will get used to it."
The actor also opened up about motherhood and her daughter Raha.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor also spoke about her future plans and her filmography. Talking about the range of characters that she has portrayed in her films, she told Elle Magazine, "The way I would do a film like RRR, where the first language was Telugu, is the same reason I did the Heart Of Stone. Both these films took me outside my comfort zone. Next, I’d like to learn a new language; even if I do a film in Hindi, I’d like to push myself in that world. I would love to do an out-and-out comedy or play a negative character,"
On the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Karan Johar and will hit theatres on 28 July.
