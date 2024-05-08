Met Gala: Alia, Sabyasachi 'Most Visible Attendee, Brand.' What Does It Mean?

The Met Gala is one the biggest nights in fashion in the world.
(Photo:X)
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who attended the Met Gala 2024, was the ‘most visible’ celebrity at the event. The actor wore a Sabyasachi saree, which became the 'most visible brand', as per an Instagram post by Lefty.
Alia made her second Met Gala appearance at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, setting social media on fire with her photos and thereby also ranking high on the EMV (Earned Media Value) scale.
According to the report by the influencer marketing platform, Alia Bhatt and Sabyasachi surpassed major celebrities, influencers, and brands in visibility. She generated $4.2M in EMV.
Alia outranked the likes of Kendall Jenner, who ranked second; Kylie Jenner ranked three; Kim Kardashian ranked four and so on. The supermodel generated a whopping $4.1 M in EMV while her billionaire sister generated $3.1M
Meanwhile, Sabyasachi outperformed Burberry and Oscar de la Renta. The popular Indian brand generated $471K EMV, while Burberry made $335K EMV.
Earned Media Value (EMV) is a crucial metric in influencer marketing strategy, indicating the organic value generated by influencers through unpaid social media interactions.
According to data from Karla Otto, Alia Bhatt's presence at the Milan Fashion Week after she was roped in as the global brand ambassador for Gucci also generated an impressive $3.8 million in earned media value (EMV).
Alia graced the prestigious fashion event in a custom Sabyasachi saree, featuring a stunning 23-foot-long train, styled by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Her ensemble showcased intricately embroidered florals crafted with silk floss, glass beads, and semi-precious gemstones. Last year, the actor opted for a Prabal Gurung gown for her Met Gala debut.
Sabyasachi also made his debut at the prestigious event as well.
