Met Gala: Alia, Sabyasachi 'Most Visible Attendee, Brand.' What Does It Mean?

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who attended the Met Gala 2024, was the ‘most visible’ celebrity at the event. The actor wore a Sabyasachi saree, which became the 'most visible brand', as per an Instagram post by Lefty.

Alia made her second Met Gala appearance at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, setting social media on fire with her photos and thereby also ranking high on the EMV (Earned Media Value) scale.