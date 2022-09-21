Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu & Others Wish Kareena Kapoor on Her Birthday

Bollywood's favourite actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 42 today, on 21 September. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and Kunal Kemmu among others wished her on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a picture with Kareena on her story and wrote, "Happy birthday my eternal favourite superstar."