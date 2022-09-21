Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu & Others Wish Kareena Kapoor on Her Birthday

Alia Bhatt and Kunal Khemu wish Kareena Kapoor on her birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood's favourite actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 42 today, on 21 September. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and Kunal Kemmu among others wished her on her birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a picture with Kareena on her story and wrote, "Happy birthday my eternal favourite superstar."
Sara Ali Khan also wished Kareena on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a cute family photo and wrote, "Happy birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. Wishing you all the love, laughter and happiness and cake today!! Hope you have the best year ahead."
Kunal Kemmu also wished his "coolest sister-in-law" on her 42nd birthday. Taking to social media the actor shared a collage of his pictures with Kareena and wrote, "Wishing the happiest birthday to the coolest the most fun superstar sister-in-law @kareenakapoorkhan we love you Bebo."
Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also sent their wishes to the actor on her birth anniversary on social media. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful inside out @kareenakapoorkhan," while Anil wrote on his Instagram story, "Happy birthday Bebo! Wishing you all the luck and love always."
Here are the posts of some other celebs who wished Kareena on her birthday:
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in filmmaker Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, among others.