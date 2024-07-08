Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Others Wish Neetu Kapoor On Her 66th Birthday

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Others Wish Neetu Kapoor On Her 66th Birthday

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 66th birthday in Switzerland.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 66th birthday.</p></div>
i

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 66th birthday.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

advertisement

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 66th birthday today (8 July), in Switzerland with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira.

To mark her special day, Neetu's daughter-in-law, actor Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to wish her. Sharing a picture of Neetu with her mother Soni Razdan, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace and all tings fashion.. love you to the moon and back."

Have a look at her post here:

A screengrab of Alia's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

Soni also wished Neetu on social media. Sharing a picture of herself with the actor, she wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @neetu53 Wishing you lots of joy And lots of love."

Have a look:

A screengrab of Soni's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor also took to social media to wish her aunt. Posting a monochrome picture of Neetu on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the most fit and inspiring Neetu aunty!"

Take a look:

A screengrab of Kareena's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

Karisma Kapoor also sent her best wishes to Neeet. Sharing a picture with her aunt, she wrote, "Happy birthday Neetu aunty."

A screengrab of Karisma's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

Neetu's daughter Riddhima also shared a glimpse of her mother's birthday celebration in Switzerland. Sharing a picture from the dinner party, Riddhima wrote, "Just us girls enjoying our bubbly love & only love. Happy birthday my mommykins #girltime #makingmemories #switzerland."

Have a look at her post here:

A screengrab of Riddhima's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

Also ReadAlia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Mother's Day with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT