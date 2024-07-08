Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Others Wish Neetu Kapoor On Her 66th Birthday

advertisement
Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 66th birthday today (8 July), in Switzerland with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira.
To mark her special day, Neetu's daughter-in-law, actor Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to wish her. Sharing a picture of Neetu with her mother Soni Razdan, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace and all tings fashion.. love you to the moon and back."
Soni also wished Neetu on social media. Sharing a picture of herself with the actor, she wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @neetu53 Wishing you lots of joy And lots of love."
Kareena Kapoor also took to social media to wish her aunt. Posting a monochrome picture of Neetu on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the most fit and inspiring Neetu aunty!"
Karisma Kapoor also sent her best wishes to Neeet. Sharing a picture with her aunt, she wrote, "Happy birthday Neetu aunty."
Neetu's daughter Riddhima also shared a glimpse of her mother's birthday celebration in Switzerland. Sharing a picture from the dinner party, Riddhima wrote, "Just us girls enjoying our bubbly love & only love. Happy birthday my mommykins #girltime #makingmemories #switzerland."
