Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Mother's Day with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt shared a snapshot of her Mother's Day celebration on Instagram, spending time with her family including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt.
(Photo:X)
The family gathered on a balcony adorned with lights. Alia sat between Soni and Neetu Kapoor, while Shaheen and Ranbir sat beside their mothers. They all smiled for the camera, with Neetu holding a charming umbrella.
Take a look at the photo:
Alia wrote, "Precious moments with my precious ones (white heart emoji) #happymothersday (sun, balloon and upside-down face emoji)."
Alia recently attended the 2024 Met Gala in New York. The internet showered praises on the actor for looking stunning in her Sabyasachi saree which perfectly captured the theme of 'Garden of Time.'
