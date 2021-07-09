Alia Bhatt Joins Hollywood Agency, Which Represents Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey

Alia Bhatt has signed a contract with Hollywood agency WME.
Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood actor who has signed a contract with a Hollywood agency. She is now a part of WME, which represents celebrities including Emma Stone, Gal Gadot, Oprah Winfrey and others.
Alia took to Instagram to respond to WME's welcome message with a 'Yay'.
Apart from Alia, Hrithik Roshan and Vidyut Jammwal have also signed contracts with Hollywood agencies. Gersh brought on board Hrithik earlier this year. Deepika Padukone has also joined the agency ICM, which represented Regina King, Olivia Colman among others.
Alia has multiple projects lined up in Bollywood. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, opposite partner Ranbir Kapoor. Alia also has the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The team wrapped shoot last month. Then there is SS Rajamouli's RRR, wherein Alia plays the role of Sita.
Earlier this month, Alia began work on her first production Darlings, starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She will also play the lead role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
