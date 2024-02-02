Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's YRF Spy Film Will Be Helmed by Shiv Rawail: Report

“Shiv‘s debut directorial for YRF, The Railway Men, is a humongous hit and he is the talk of the town today. He is young and has a brilliant pulse on what the youth would want to consume as entertainment, as is evident with the global success that he has delivered under the guidance of Aditya Chopra. Thus, Adi is confident that he is the best director to helm the young female-led action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead with the rising star of the industry, Sharvari,”