Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's YRF Spy Film Will Be Helmed by Shiv Rawail: Report

Alia Bhatt Joined by Sharvari Wagh in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to collaborate in an upcoming film produced by YRF, as per reports. The project, helmed by Shiv Rawail, director of Netflix's The Railway Men, will feature the two actresses portraying the roles of super agents.
As per a report by Pinkvilla, Shiv, who debuted as a director with the studio’s Netflix series The Railway Men, has already started prep work on the untitled spy film, which is all set to go on floors in the second half of 2024.
An India Today report reads,
Wagh debuted as one of the leads in Prime Video series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi ke liye and made her film debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. While Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
