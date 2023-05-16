Alia Bhatt Shares Pic With Thai Star Davikah Hoorne Ahead of Gucci Show in Seoul

Alia Bhatt shares postcard worthy pictures with Thai star Davikah Hoorne.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After her stunning Met Gala debut, Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her appearance at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway in Seoul, South Korea. The actor was recently announced as the global ambassador of the Italian luxury brand.
On 16 May, Alia took to her Instagram story to share a postcard worthy picture with Thai star Devikah Hoorne to wish her a happy birthday. In the picture, both stars were dressed in Gucci.
The pictures were first posted by Hoorne on her Instagram account. She captioned it, "Love". Here, take a look:
Resharing the post on her Instagram, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous."
A screenshot of Alia Bhatt's story.
Alia is the first Indian to become the global ambassador for Gucci. sharing the news with her fans on social media, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wrote, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. The actor will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Besides, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)