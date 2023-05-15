In Pics: Alia Bhatt Leaves For Seoul to Attend Gucci Cruise 2024 Show

Alia Bhatt was announced as the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, Gucci. The actor was spotted travelling to Seoul to attend Gucci's Cruise 2024 show in Seoul at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. The show will mark her debut as one of the faces of the brand.

While at the airport, she was seen wearing an all-denim look. She did not put on any make up. The shutterbugs were quick to catch a glimpse of her before she left.