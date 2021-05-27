Alia Bhatt backs series spreading awareness about COVID vaccines.

"Even though the vaccines are here, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is due to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms," Alia Bhatt says in the video shared on Twitter.

The Intersection, which debuted on Thursday (27 May), will have doctors and global health activists sharing data and facts around COVID vaccines.

"I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccines," Alia further says in the video.