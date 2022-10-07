Alec Baldwin Settles Lawsuit With 'Rust' Cinematographer's Family

Actor Alec Baldwin shot dead a cinematographer on 21 October 2021, while discharging a prop gun on set in New Mexico.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of the film Rust have reached a settlement with the family of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Baldwin shot dead during filming last year according to Deadline. As part of theagreement, her husband Matthew Hutchins will be an executive produce of Rust, which will return to production in January 2023, according to the same report.
Matthew Hutchins, the husband of the Halyna, told Deadline, “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.”
“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” he added.
Actor Alec Baldwin shot dead a cinematographer on 21 October 2021, while discharging a prop gun on set in New Mexico. Authorities had said that Baldwin was informed, allegedly by assistant director Dave Halls, that the gun was a “cold gun” which is industry lingo for a gun that has no live ammunition and is safe to use.
The director of the film, Joel Souza and Ukrainian cinematographer were both struck by live ammunition. However, Joel Souza survived but Halyna Hutchins succumbed to the shot.
