Akshay Kumar Wishes Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday In A Hilarious Way; See Video

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram on 29 December 2022 to wish his beloved wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday. He shared a hilarious video of Twinkle dancing and singing to 'Staying Alive' by Bee Gees.
Akshay went on to write a hilarious message, he said, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina."
Here's the video:
He was writing in response to a comment she has written on one of his video where he is seen fooling around with a guitar while loud music is blasting in the backdrop. She had said, "I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this"
Check the video here:
Twinkle is seen hosting a show called The Icons, in which the who's who of Bollywood show up and talk about their lives. Karan Johar, recently took some time off from his busy schedule to appear as a guest in the show. Moreover, she is known for being a writer and has published books like Mrs Funnybones.
