Akshay Kumar Shuts Down Reports Claiming He Owns A Rs. 260 Crore Private Jet

Amidst reports claiming that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar owns a private jet worth a whopping 260 crore rupees, the Raksha Bandhan actor recently took to Twitter calling them "baseless lies". He expressed his disappointment at media reports using inaccurate information about him, referencing the children's rhyme, "Liar, Liar, Pants on fire."

Along with his tweet, the fifty-five year old star shared one of the news articles claiming that he owns a jet, further adding, "Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out."

Check out his full tweet here: