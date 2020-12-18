Akshay Only Indian in Forbes' Highest Paid Celebs of 2020 List

Akshay Kumar has become the only Indian actor to make it to the list of Forbes' Top 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities in the world in 2020. The rankings are released every year by the Forbes Magazine.
As per the list, Akshay has secured the 52nd spot. Reportedly, his earnings are $48.5 million, which is approx Rs. 356 crores. Kylie Jenner the first spot, with earnings at 590 million dollars. Among the other celebrities in the list are Kanye West, Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and Ellen DeGeneres.
Some time back, Akshay also featured in Forbes’ list of Asia-Pacific’s Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media. The others actors on the list were Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit.
On the work front, Akshay has a lot of films lined up, including Atrangi Re, Bacchan Pandey, Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi.
Published: undefined