Akshay Only Indian in Forbes' Highest Paid Celebs of 2020 List

Akshay Kumar has become the only Indian actor to make it to the list of Forbes' Top 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities in the world in 2020. The rankings are released every year by the Forbes Magazine.

As per the list, Akshay has secured the 52nd spot. Reportedly, his earnings are $48.5 million, which is approx Rs. 356 crores. Kylie Jenner the first spot, with earnings at 590 million dollars. Among the other celebrities in the list are Kanye West, Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and Ellen DeGeneres.