Vikram Gokhale: A Look at the Actor & Theatre Artiste's Legendary Career

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale was born in Pune in 1945 and hailed from a family of legends. His great grandmother Durgabai Kamat was the first female actor in Indian cinema. As an actor, Vikram Gokhale was part of several films in Marathi and Hindi and was also a famous stage artiste.
Actor Vikram Gokhale.
His film career lasted for several decades and he was last seen in the Shilpa Shetty-starrer Nikamma and the Marathi film Godavari. His screen presence was immensely commanding and authoritative and that translated on to his roles.
Vikram Gokhale in a scene with Salman Khan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
The actor also made his directorial debut with the 2010 Marathi release Aaghaat, which followed the story of two doctors tackling bureaucracy in their field. The film stars Gokhale, Mukta Barve, Suhas Joshi, Kadambari Kadam Desai, Deepa Shreeram, and Arun Nalawade, among others.
He has been part of films like Mission Mangal, Hichki, De Dana Dan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Agneepath. He won the National Film Award under the ‘Best Actor’ category for the film Anumati directed by Gajendra Ahire.
Vikram Gokhale in a still from Anumati.
Gokhale would seemingly effortlessly put himself into his characters' shoes, delivering emotionally charged performances. Beyond the big screen, Gokhale was known for his appearances in TV shows like the immensely popular Sanjivani.
The veteran actor was rushed to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on 5 November and was put on ventilator support owing to his critical health.
He passed away on 26 November. Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and two daughters.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)