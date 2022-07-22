Akshay Kumar Congratulates 'Brother' Suriya For National Award Win

Akshay Kumar
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The winners of the National Film Awards 2022 were announced on Friday, 22 July. Soorarai Pottru won some big awards during the ceremony. Akshay Kumar, who is starring in the film's Hindi remake, took to Twitter to congratulate the original lead of the film, Suriya.
He went on to say, “Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film."
Akshay Kumar also graced the Koffee With Karan couch with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two highly successful actors seemed to have a blast in the third episode of the show. Akshay opened up about his journey in the industry and spoke to Karan about 'nepotism' and a lot more.
After Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, the superstar will be seen in Raksha Bandhan.