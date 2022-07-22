'Jaani Dushman Gave Me The Flat Where I Stay Now': Akshay Kumar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Akshay Kumar
(Photo:Instagram)
The hit talk show Koffee With Karan had Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar gracing the couch. The two highly successful actors seemed to have a blast in the third episode of the show. However, Akshay Kumar took a walk down memory lane to disclose that Jaani Dushman, a film which starred at least seven heroes, was the reason why he owns the flat where he lives now.
Karan had asked Akshay's opinion on "nepotism". He frankly admitted that he didn't even know what the word meant and had to ask his wife to tell him the meaning.
He also went on to add, “I came here to make money. And only make money. And I think everyone should do whatever they get, be it 2 hero or even 3-4 hero films. I have done 7 hero films as well like Jaani Dushman."
Akshay who was hired for Jaani Dushman on a per-day basis was supposed to die in the film but was brought back to life as Sunny Deol, the other actor who was supposed to come in, was stuck in New York. This motivated Akshay to ask the director to bring him back and he was brought back for five days. The money he received from the shoot helped him get the flat where he lives now.
“Jaani Dushman gave me the flat that I have now,” said Akshay, in the end.
