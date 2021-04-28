Ajay Devgn Helps BMC Convert Marriage Halls to COVID Facility

Ajay Devgn has teamed up with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide medical facilities for COVID-19 patients, as per a report by India Today.

Through his organisation NY Foundations, Ajay has contributed to set up an emergency medical unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The marriage halls in the area have been converted into a COVID facility with 20-beds, ventilators, oxygen support and para-monitors.