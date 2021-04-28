Ajay Devgn Helps BMC Convert Marriage Halls to COVID Facility

Ajay Devgn.
Ajay Devgn has teamed up with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide medical facilities for COVID-19 patients, as per a report by India Today.
Through his organisation NY Foundations, Ajay has contributed to set up an emergency medical unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The marriage halls in the area have been converted into a COVID facility with 20-beds, ventilators, oxygen support and para-monitors.
Apart from that Ajay Devgn, filmmakers Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav, Ashim Bajaj, Sameer Nair, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and action-director RP Yadav have also contributed over Rs 1 crore to the Smiley Account, the business development cell of the BMC.
Local Shiv Sena corporator Vishakha Raut told the publication, "It's great that Ajay Devgn is supporting the BMC".
Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebrities have been reaching out to people, amplifying requests and extending support as India grapples with the second wave of coronavirus.
(With inputs from India Today)
