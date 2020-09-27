Ajay Devgn, Big B Wish Nysa & Shweta on Daughter's Day

Celebrities took to social media to share special messages for their daughters on Daughter's Day. Quint Entertainment Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan wish their daughters Nysa and Shweta. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Celebrities Celebrities took to social media to share special messages for their daughters on Daughter's Day.

On Daughter's Day, Ajay Devgn took to social media to share a message for his daughter Nysa. He wrote that she is his 'sharpest critic and biggest weakness and strength'. "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl", Ajay tweeted.

Kajol, too, had a special post for Nysa. "What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do. So #happydaughtersday to me you".

Amitabh Bachchan also wished Shweta on Daughter's Day.

Addressing all daughters, 'born and unborn', Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "To the daughters-born & unborn. The ones that claimed their own piece of sky & the ones who from inception, were relegated to the earth.The ones who compensated for the boys, the ones who were told “Don’t even try.” The ones who find it in themselves to forgive, society, family, life".

Soni Razdan and Shilpa Shetty had special messages for their daughters on this day.