'I Breathe For You': Aishwarya, Abhishek Wish Aaradhya On Her 12th Birthday

Aaradhya Bachchan turned 12 on Thursday, 16 November.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wish daughter Aaradhya on her birthday.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned 12 on Thursday, 16 November. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya took to Instagram to pen adorable notes for Aaradhya.

Aishwarya posted a photo of baby Aaradhya and wrote, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest."

Even Abhishek shared a very cute photo of Aaradhya and him and wrote, "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest."

