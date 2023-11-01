Aishwarya Rai Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Daughter Aaradhya on Her B'Day
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Aishwarya Rai celebrated her 50th birthday on 1 November. To mark the special occasion, the actor visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. She was also accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai at an event where she cut her birthday cake.
Aishwarya Rai celebrates her 50th birthday today.
The actor cut the cake with her daughter and mother at the event.
Aishwarya was gifted with a beautiful Ganesh idol.
The actor posed for the paps with her mother Brindya and daughter Aaradhya.
The actor was spotted outside the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.
Aishwarya was pictured with her daughter and mother.
