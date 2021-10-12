Aishwarya Rai Shares Pic of Amitabh Bachchan’s B’Day Celebration with Aaradhya

Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya returned from their Paris-Dubai trip in time for Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday. Aishwarya walked the ramp for L'Oréal at the Paris Fashion Week.

Abhishek had also shared a video montage to wish his father, with the caption, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you.”