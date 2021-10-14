After Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan Jumps On The NFT Bandwagon With BollyCoin

Salman's announcement comes after Amitabh Bachchan, in August this year, stated that he will launch his own NFT collection through Beyondlife.club - launched by celebrities and sports marketing and management firm Rhiti Entertainment and NFT exchange platform GuardianLink.io. Other celebrities like Paris Hilton and Snoop Dogg have also released their artwork through NFT.

The BollyCoin website states that digital collectibles from Bollywood industry will be auctioned through its platform. NFTs are digital assets underpinned by the blockchain technology. They can be used for sale and purchase online, with digital evidence of ownership of any items included.