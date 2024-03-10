Adult Star Sophia Leone Dies At 26; Found 'Unresponsive' At Home

"On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia's passing," he wrote.

"The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock. On top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for," Romero added. Romero further wrote that the police are conducting an investigation regarding the cause of Sophia's death.

Sophia's modelling agency, 101 Modeling, posted on X, "Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A gofund me has been started for her family."