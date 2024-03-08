Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Akira Toriyama, Creator Of Japan's 'Dragon Ball' Series, Passes Away At 68

Akira Toriyama, Creator Of Japan's 'Dragon Ball' Series, Passes Away At 68

Dragon Ball is one of the best-selling manga titles of all time.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has passed away.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>Dragon Ball</em> creator Akira Toriyama has passed away.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Akira Toriyama, creator of Japan's hugely-popular Dragon Ball comics and anime cartoons, passed away at the age of 68, his production team said on Friday (8 March).

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma," said a statement posted on the official X account of the Dragon Ball franchise.

Also Read'Jhanak' Actor Dolly Sohi Passes Away at 48 Due to Cervical Cancer

The statement, attributed to Toriyama's Bird Studio, added, "It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm."

"He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world," it added.

"We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

Dragon Ball  is one of the best-selling manga titles of all time.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT