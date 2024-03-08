Akira Toriyama, Creator Of Japan's 'Dragon Ball' Series, Passes Away At 68

The statement, attributed to Toriyama's Bird Studio, added, "It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm."

"He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world," it added.

"We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

Dragon Ball is one of the best-selling manga titles of all time.