'Admire Her Resilience': Tanushree Dutta Supports Dileep Case Assault Survivor

Actor Tanushree Dutta took to Instagram to lend support to the survivor in the Kerala actor sexual assault case after the latter spoke out for the first time in public on Monday. Tanushree also touched upon how her journey, too, has been excruciatingly difficult.

Tanushree had sparked what was to become Bollywood’s #MeToo movement after she accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss in 2008 in an interview with Zoom TV. She had also filed an FIR against him. However, Patekar was given a clean chit in the case in 2019.

"I just came to know about this brave, beautifull & gracefull woman, who has continued her fight for justice despite years of antagonism & oppression", Tanushree wrote.