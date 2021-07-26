Aditya Vikram Sengupta's Film to Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2021

Inspired by true events, Once Upon a Time in Calcutta follows the life of a bereaved mother trying to find a new identity and love, only to realise that the whole city is also brimming with hunger.

“Venice is a dream festival for any filmmaker and we are extremely grateful and excited to be back with a Bengali film about the city, especially on the 100 birth centenary of Satyajit Ray,” Sengupta said in a statement.

Speaking about his film the director said, "The film highlights the aspirations and struggles of people gasping for breath in an ever-expanding metropolis. For the viewer, I have tried to create a real glimpse into the murky waters of Calcutta, with colourful characters, all trying very hard to find a corner of their own without drowning”.

The movie stars Sreelekha Mitra, Bratya Basu, Shayak Roy, Satrajit Sarkar, Anirban Chakrabarti among others.