Aditi Hydari & Siddharth Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony In Telangana: Report

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth reportedly tied the knot on Wednesday, 27 March, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Telangana. The news of the couple's marriage was confirmed at the announcement event for Hydari's upcoming web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The actor's absence at the event was acknowledged by host Sachin Kumbha, who announced that she was getting married that day. However, the news has not been confirmed by either of the actors or their representatives yet.