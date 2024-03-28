Aditi Hydari & Siddharth Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony In Telangana: Report

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are reportedly married now.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@aditiraohydari)
Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth reportedly tied the knot on Wednesday, 27 March, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Telangana. The news of the couple's marriage was confirmed at the announcement event for Hydari's upcoming web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
The actor's absence at the event was acknowledged by host Sachin Kumbha, who announced that she was getting married that day. However, the news has not been confirmed by either of the actors or their representatives yet.
"Aditi is one of the important parts of Heeramandi, and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today. So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her, as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together. All special events are happening this evening," Kumbha said at the event.
Hydari and Siddharth had been dating each other for a long time. The couple co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. According to media reports, the couple exchanged vows at a temple in Telangana.
