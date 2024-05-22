Aditi Rao Hydari Makes Her First Appearance At Cannes 2024 in Ethnic Wear

According to reports, Rao spoke about cinematographer and DOP Santosh Sivan at the event, who became the first Asian to receive the annual Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at Cannes.

In addition, the actor is also the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris at Cannes. Earlier, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was an ambassador for the brand.

This isn't a first time Rao is attending the film festival. She made her debut on the red carpet in 2022, followed by another visit in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rao was last seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Fardeen Khan, among others.