Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aditi Rao Hydari to Attend Cannes 2024: Report

The Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from 14 May.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set for their comeback at the Cannes Film Festival. The 77th edition of the esteemed film festival is set to take place between 14 May to 25 May.
The two actors will be representing a global beauty brand at the festival this year. While Aditi walked French Rivera's glamorous red carpet in 2022, Aishwarya has been a veteran at Cannes.
Cannes 2024 is expected to feature a diverse selection of films and will have a distinguished jury chaired by Greta Gerwig.
This year, Sandhya Suri's 'Santosh' in the Un Certain Regard section and Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' will be competing for the country. The festival will also feature Hollywood stars like Demi Moore, Meryl Streep, and George Lucas, among others.