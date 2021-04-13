Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Announce Official Wedding Date

With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear," the card reads. Thanking everyone for their love and support, "We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness," it said, after the announcement 'we are getting married'.

While the couple mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, Vishal confirmed their engagement with a picture of the couple posted on Gutta's birthday. Expressing gratitude to Basanth Jain for the 'engagement ring jugaad', he wrote, "Happy birthday @jwalagutta1 New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys.. #newbeginnings thank you @jainbasanth for arranging a ring in d middle of d night #EngagementRingJugaad."

An elated Gutta wrote, "And this happened last nite and what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been and today I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!"

The wedding will take place on 22 April 2021.

