Police Set to Issue Blue Corner Notice Against Actor Vijay Babu

Actor Vijay Babu has been accused of sexual and physical assault.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault)
The police are considering a Blue Corner notice to approach the UAE police through Interpol to track down actor Vijay Babu, who is facing charges of rape and then revealing the identity of the survivor on social media. The actor is reportedly absconding in Dubai.
In response to a notice issued by the police last week, via email, summoning Vijay Babu to appear for questioning, the actor had replied that he would appear before them on 19 May. The police are reportedly considering that this is an attempt to evade arrest till 18 May when the High Court will reopen after summer recess and might then consider his plea for anticipatory bail.
District police chief CH Nagaraju has said that the police won’t wait till 19 May to interrogate Vijay Babu, The Hindu reported. Nagaraju said, “We are neither going to wait till May 19 nor let him dictate the timing. Unless he chooses to return and present himself to face the law by today, we will issue a Blue Corner notice against him.”
He added, “We have also initiated measures to impound his passport and are expecting to get the relevant orders from the court at the earliest. It will then be conveyed to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and the Regional Passport Officer who in turn will convey it to all the embassies leaving his passport and visa stamped on it invalid.”
The police had purportedly also asked Vijay to reveal his present location but they haven’t received it yet. They also handed over the notice to his wife at his Kochi address.
Vijay Babu has been accused of rape and physical assault by a female colleague and after the allegations surfaced, Vijay took to social media and named the survivor, in violation of the law. He denied all the allegations against him.
In a statement, the survivor has alleged that Vijay would also force her to drink alcohol and take ‘happy pills’. Vijay has said that he has all the evidence, including chat messages between him and the complainant, to prove his innocence.
