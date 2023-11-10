Actor Sunny Leone Thanks Mumbai Police for Finding Her House Help's Daughter

Sunny Leone thanks the Mumbai Police for finding her house help's daughter.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media to express her gratitude to the Mumbai police for finding her house help's daughter, who had been missing for 24 hours.
The actor shared a thank-you letter addressed to the police, along with a picture of the house help's family.
Sunny wrote, "Our prayers have been answered! God is so great! God bless this family! From the family... Thank you so much to the Mumbai police, and we got Anushkaa back after 24 hours of her disappearance. Thank you to all my well-wishers for sharing the post and making the news viral. I thank each and everyone from the bottom of my heart."
Have a look at her post here:
A day before, the actor-model shared a post with her followers, informing them about her house help's nine-year-old daughter, Anushka Kiran More, who had disappeared in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. In the post, Sunny shared information about the missing girl and offered a reward of Rs. 50,000 to anyone who could reunite her with her family.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny recently made her Cannes debut for her film Kennedy, alongside Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal.
