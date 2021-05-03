Chinese Ambassador Responds to Sood's Plea to Clear COVID Supplies

Actor Sonu Sood; Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong
Actor Sonu Sood has been proactive in his efforts to improve accessibility to medical resources during the second COVID wave. He has been in the forefront of the fight against the virus even as India's healthcare system struggles to meet the demand of medical supplies like oxygen and beds. In a recent tweet, he accused China of blocking consignments of oxygen concentrators even as 'we are losing lives every minute'.
"We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It's sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives," he wrote.
Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India, assured that he will continue to 'ensure smooth functioning of export channel of materials to India'. In a reply to Sonu's tweet, he wrote, "Noted your twitter info. Mr. Sood. China will do its utmost to support India fighting Covid-19. To my knowledge, freight air routes from China to India are operating normally. The past two weeks have witnessed 61 freight flights from China to India in operation."
"We've provided convenience in customs clearance & transportation for India to transport medical supplies from cities in China. Will continue to ensure smooth functioning of export channel of materials to India," he added. Sonu then expressed his gratitude for the prompt response, and confirmed that he was trying to sort out the issue.
Weidong had earlier said that Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India with 'at least 25,000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days'.
Sonu Sood had tested positive for the coronavirus last month, and later informed his followers on 23 April that he'd tested negative. After helping migrant workers reach home during the pandemic last year, he is still making efforts to help people during the second wave, trying to solve every request for COVID-related resources.
