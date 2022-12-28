ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Siddharth Alleges His Parents Were 'Harassed' At Madurai Airport

Siddharth has acted in many Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films.

Actor Siddharth Alleges His Parents Were 'Harassed' At Madurai Airport
Actor Siddharth on Tuesday (27 December) alleged that his parents were "harassed" by airport security personnel at Tamil Nadu's Madurai airport. He shared his experience on social media. He posted an Instagram story to share the details of the incident.

He said, "Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English,"

He added that after they protested, the security claimed "In India, this is how it is."

However, it is to be noted, that the actor made the allegations against the CRPF, or the Central Reserve Police Force not he security at Madurai airport which is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force, or CISF.

Siddharth has acted in many Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films.

