Actor Richard Gere Attends PM Narendra Modi-Led Yoga Event at UN Headquarters

Actor Richard Gere attended the Yoga Day event led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters in New York on 21 June.
PM Modi marked the 9th International Yoga Day with President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet, along with a number of dignitaries at the event.
Speaking about the event, Gere told ANI, "He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture does. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again."
"This feeling, so open, embracing, and I hope this feeling intoxicates this entire building. It is a very nice feeling here today," he added.
In addition to Gere, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Jay Shetty, Digital evangelist Vala Afshar, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, award-winning singer Mary Millben, and musician Ricky Kej also joined PM Modi at the event.
PM Modi's visit to the United States, which commenced on Tuesday, will end on June 24, after which he will leave for another maiden State visit, to Egypt.
