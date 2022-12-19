Actor Ratna Pathak Calls 'RRR' a 'Regressive' Film; Says 'It Looks Backwards'

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah recently attended a book launch in Mumbai, where she spoke about filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus, RRR. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Ratna called RRR a "regressive film" at the event and said that "it looks backwards while we should look forward."

Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, the film has bagged two Golden Globes nominations and five nods at the Critics Choice Awards, earlier this month.