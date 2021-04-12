Will Always Be a Part of You: Patralekhaa Mourns Father's Demise

Actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram to share the news of her father's demise. "I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa..." she wrote, and added, "I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life."

Talking about the roles he played in his life as a husband, father, and friend, she shared, "You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband . You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them.. See you Papa on the other side... I love you."