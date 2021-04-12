Will Always Be a Part of You: Patralekhaa Mourns Father's Demise

Actor Patralekhaa's father passed away
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram to share the news of her father's demise. "I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa..." she wrote, and added, "I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life."
Talking about the roles he played in his life as a husband, father, and friend, she shared, "You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband . You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them.. See you Papa on the other side... I love you."
Several celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments section. Director Farah Khan commented, "Patra he will always be watching over u ..n the kind of person I know u to be , ur dad must be already so proud." While Hansal Mehta wrote, "Love you Patra. Prayers for all of you. A big hug and many prayers," Bhumi Pednekar sent 'tons of strength', "Condolences. May his soul rest in peace. Sending you tons of strength Patra."
Rajeev Masand, Sonam Kapoor, Harleen Sethi, and Shruti Seth, also sent their love and support.
Patralekhaa marked her debut with Hansal Mehta's City Lights opposite partner Rajkummar Rao, and won the 'Star Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer' for her performance. She'd earlier shared a teaser from her show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu starring Parth Samthaan captioned, "#MaiHeroBollRahaHu trailer out on 6th April. Show streaming on 20th April on @altbalaji and @Zee5premium."
