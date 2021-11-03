Watch: Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Sings a Song From His Dad's Film

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar singing a song from his father Rajkumar's film.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Milana Nagaraj recently took to Instagram to share a video of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar singing a song from his father Rajkumar's movie Chalisuva Modagalu. Puneeth passed away on 29 October after a heart attack.
Sharing the video Milana wrote, "That childlike laugh in the end".
The song mentioned above is titled 'Jenina Holeyo Haalina Maleyo'.
Here's the original version:
Several celebrities expressed their shock and sadness following Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. He was laid to rest at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru with full state honours. Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and other celebs paid their last respects.
