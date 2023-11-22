'Silence Not An Option': Melissa Barrera Reacts Amidst News of 'Scream VII' Exit

A Spyglass spokesperson told Variety, "Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

According to People magazine, a viral message posted on an Instagram story allegedly written by Barrera read, "I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why? Because Western media only shows the other side. Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself."

In addition to Ortega and Barrera, Scream VI also stars Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Courteney Cox, and Hayden Panettiere. The seventh installment of the franchise is set to be directed by Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon.