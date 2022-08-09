‘For Me It’s a Love Story’: Kiara Advani Opens up on Slap Scene in ‘Kabir Singh'

In her interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up on the scene from Kabir Singh, where Kapoor's titular character slaps his girlfriend, Preeti (played by Kiara) in a fit of rage.

Kiara shared, "After that slap in the interval scene which was blown out of proportion, she (Preeti) leaves the man (Kabir). You don’t see that, you forget about that. The fact that she comes back at the end when he comes back to her, is when a section wanted that she shouldn’t have taken him back. I feel that's what made it all heart at the end when they're confronting each other, and she tells him that 'you f****ed up' basically. But at the end of the day this is the love of her life that is in front of her, and she gives in. That’s what love does I guess...When you take a scene out of the film and blow it out of proportion then you just talk about the scene, you have not seen the film in totality."

She further added, "For me deep down it’s a love story and the thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life. Relationships are very complex and it’s very easy for a third person, even me, to say ‘get out of that relationship’ if someone has cheated on someone, someone has not been respectful of the other person, has slapped someone. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether."