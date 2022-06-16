Actor Kevin Spacey Granted Bail In UK Sexual Assault Case

He appeared at a London court charged with sex offences against three men.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Updated:

Actor Kevin Spacey faces charges on four counts of sexual assault.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Kevin Spacey faces charges on four counts of sexual assault.</p></div>

(Trigger warning: The article contains details of sexual assault)


Hollywood Actor Kevin Spacey, was given unconditional bail when he appeared at a London court with charges of sexual offence against three men, on Thursday.

The actor's next appearance will be at Southwark Crown Court on 14 July for a plea and trial preparation hearing, according to a report by the BBC.

The actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He had previously made a statement on Good Morning America that he was confident of proving his innocence. He also mentioned that he would "voluntarily" appear in a UK court to answer the charges.

The Oscar winner has previously starred in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty as well as the hit series House of Cards.

Also ReadActor Kevin Spacey To Appear Before UK Court On Sexual Assault Charges

Published: 16 Jun 2022,06:11 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT