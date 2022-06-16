Actor Kevin Spacey Granted Bail In UK Sexual Assault Case

The actor's next appearance will be at Southwark Crown Court on 14 July for a plea and trial preparation hearing, according to a report by the BBC.

The actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He had previously made a statement on Good Morning America that he was confident of proving his innocence. He also mentioned that he would "voluntarily" appear in a UK court to answer the charges.

The Oscar winner has previously starred in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty as well as the hit series House of Cards.